Trump and Xi meet at White House over AI cooperation
World
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping just met at the White House to chat about joining forces on artificial intelligence.
Trump even floated the idea of renaming AI as "Super Intelligence," which Xi seemed cool with.
Both leaders agreed that working together is key, amid global slowdown calls, and pointed out how far both countries have come in AI tech.
Xi calls for open AI talks
Xi emphasized that countries need to talk openly about managing AI risks so it benefits everyone, not just a few. He called for strong human oversight over these systems.
The meeting also touched on sensitive issues like Taiwan and came against the backdrop of the two countries previewing new AI models and calls for extending oversight to Chinese open-source systems.