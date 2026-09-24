Trump and Xi meet in Washington over AI distillation concerns
US President Trump and China's President Xi are meeting in Washington, with one hot topic on the table: Chinese companies using a technique called "distillation" to replicate the capabilities of advanced US AI models.
Big names like OpenAI and Anthropic say their tech is being used without permission, raising worries about intellectual property and national security.
US-China meeting seeks AI middle ground
Distillation can make AI models more efficient, but copying without consent is a big deal, especially when startups like DeepSeek roll out surprisingly powerful models.
The meeting aims to find some middle ground between protecting American innovation and keeping global tech progress moving.
Whatever they decide could set the tone for how the US and China work (or compete) on AI from here on out.