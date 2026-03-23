Trump announces postponement of strikes on Iranian plants
What's the story
On Monday, United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he was postponing strikes on Iran's power plants by five days after dialogue. He said he had "INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD...SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS."
Twitter Post
Trump's Truth Social post reshared
BREAKING: Trump stops all military strikes on Iran for 5 days, says "very good and productive conversations" with Iran for "total resolution of our hostilities". pic.twitter.com/68b6brdda6— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 23, 2026
Dialogue
Trump says two days of 'very good' dialogue happened
In his post, Trump wrote that the US and Iran "have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East." Earlier, he had warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran didn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours.
Iran's retort
No sign of compliance from Iran
Meanwhile, Iranian state media stated that the US President "backed down" due to fear of potential reprisal from Iran. Tehran showed no indication of accepting any terms, and there's no confirmation that formal talks were underway. Iranian officials had threatened to deploy naval mines in the Gulf and target regional power stations if their territory was attacked.