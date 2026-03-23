Trump had earlier threatened Iranian power plants with strikes

Trump announces postponement of strikes on Iranian plants

By Snehil Singh 05:15 pm Mar 23, 202605:15 pm

What's the story

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he was postponing strikes on Iran's power plants by five days after dialogue. He said he had "INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD...SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS."