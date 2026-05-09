Trump announces 3-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

United States President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The truce will be effective from May 9 to May 11, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day celebrations. "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Agreement details Zelenskyy confirms US mediation in truce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the ceasefire on X, crediting US mediation. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said an agreement was reached through communication between the US and Russia. This came after a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they discussed a possible ceasefire during Victory Day celebrations.

Ceasefire terms Hope for end of 'very long' war: Trump The ceasefire will include a suspension of all military activities and a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country. Trump thanked both Russian and Ukrainian leaders for agreeing to the truce. He hoped this would be "the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War."

Advertisement