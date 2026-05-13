Trump attacks Obama with fake quote and conspiracy theories 

United States President Donald Trump went on a late-night social media posting spree on Monday, sharing a series of debunked conspiracy theories and false claims. Many of these posts targeted his Democratic rivals, particularly President Barack Obama . The spree continued into Tuesday morning and included an imaginary quote attributed to Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana. The quote was shared by a pro-Trump commentator.

Conspiracy claims Trump shares fake quote from Republican senator The post shared by Trump included a fake quote from Kennedy, demanding Obama return $120 million related to his Obamacare law. However, Kennedy clarified he never made such a statement. The fact-check website Lead Stories reported in February that the quote "originated with a satire web publisher who baits conservatives into reposting fake stories." Another post claimed Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Post 'Obama wiretapping Trump Tower' "Barack Hussein Obama wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 election was a million times worse than anything Nixon did during Watergate. It is time to arrest the Renegade (Obama)," Trump shared. In 2017, during Trump's first administration, the Justice Department stated in a court filing that it had no data to back up Trump's earlier assertion that Trump Tower had been wiretapped in 2016.

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Misleading posts False claims about Obama's alleged coverup Trump also shared a post with false claims about the Obama administration. These included allegations that Hillary Clinton sold secrets through her private email server and that Obama ordered a coverup. The post also falsely claimed nine of 13 New York police officers who tried to expose the truth "committed suicide or died in suspicious circumstances."

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Election lies Trump posts lies about the 2020 election The posting spree also included false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Trump shared a post from his national security adviser Michael Flynn, who falsely claimed, "The 2020 Election was Stolen." Another post cited a dubious report from right-wing network One America News, claiming Dominion voting technology deleted millions of Trump votes nationwide. None of these allegations have any basis in fact, CNN reported.