Trump believes diet soda kills cancer, reveals US health official

US President Donald Trump has defended his love for diet soda, claiming it might help prevent cancer . The revelation was made by Mehmet Oz in an interview with Donald Trump Jr, the president's eldest son. "Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass—if poured on grass—so, therefore, it must kill cancer cells inside the body," Oz said on Triggered with Don Jr podcast.

Soda defense Oz's Air Force One anecdote Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality who now heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, recalled a recent encounter on Air Force One. He said he found Trump with an orange soft drink on his desk. Oz revealed that Trump said that Fanta, which is made with orange juice from concentrate, could not be unhealthy because it is "fresh squeezed".

Fast food defense Trump's fast food philosophy Trump has long defended his preference for sweet drinks and fast food as part of his approach to staying healthy. "He doesn't want to get sick, so he eats junk food, but it's food made in large, reputable chains because they have quality control," Oz said on the podcast.

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Health concerns Most diet sodas are sweetened with aspartame Most diet sodas are sweetened with aspartame, an artificial sweetener that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." A 2022 study in France found a 15% higher risk of cancer associated with aspartame. However, this does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Research also suggests aspartame may affect the gut microbiome and metabolic health.

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