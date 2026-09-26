Trump calls Biden portrait autopen during Xi Jinping visit
During Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit, US President Donald Trump took a playful swipe at former President Joe Biden while showing off his portraits in the Presidential Walk of Fame.
Trump joked about Biden not being there and called his portrait an autopen, referencing Trump's repeated criticism of Biden's use of an autopen to sign official documents.
The moment was caught on video and posted by the White House.
Reactions split over Trump joke
Trump's joke quickly got people talking. Some, like former Democratic Representative John Delaney and political commentator and co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin, thought it was un-American. Others, like New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, just found it funny.
All this happened as part of Xi's visit, which included tea at the White House and a tour of the National Archives.