Trump claims Iran gave him 'present' related to Hormuz 

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has given the US a "present" related to oil, gas, and the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said the gift was "worth a tremendous amount of money" but didn't elaborate on its specifics. He confirmed it was not nuclear-related and hinted at its connection with the flow in Hormuz.

Trump 'Was a very big present' "It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump said. "They gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it. That meant one thing to me. [That we're] dealing with the right people... They're the only ones [who] could have done it." When Asked if the US will control Hormuz after the war, Trump says, "We'll have control of anything we want." "I think we're going to end [the war]," he added.

Conflict resolution Ending war with Iran Trump also expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the war with Iran soon, claiming that Tehran was keen to "make a deal." He said that the current Iranian leadership had already undergone significant changes. "It's what we really have, regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with that created all those problems," he said.

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Nuclear agreement Temporary halt to planned strikes against Iranian energy targets At a Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable, Trump also announced that Iran agreed not to possess a nuclear weapon. "They're talking to us and they're talking sense. And remember, it all starts with they cannot have a nuclear weapon ... I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon. They've agreed to that," he claimed.

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