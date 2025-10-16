'Modi assured me India will stop buying Russian oil': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he was not happy with India's purchase of Russian crude, which he believes funds President Vladimir Putin 's war efforts in Ukraine. But "he (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," he said.

Diplomatic efforts Trump optimistic about India's shift from Russian oil Trump's statement comes after his new Indian ambassador pick, Sergio Gor, met Modi. "He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (Modi) loves Trump....It's an incredible country and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months and this was year after year after year. My friend has been there now for a long time, and he's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia," Trump said.

Trump 'Little bit of a process' At the same time, Trump acknowledged that the transition will take some time. "He's not buying his oil from Russia. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," Trump said. India has yet to respond to the comment, but a vow to stop importing Russian oil may be a watershed moment in global energy diplomacy, as Washington steps up efforts to choke Moscow's oil revenues.

Energy security India has defended its Russian oil imports After India, Trump said he intends to do the same thing with China, adding that pressuring Beijing would be "relatively easy compared to what we just did over the last week in the Middle East. India has repeatedly defended its Russian oil imports. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said, "We make decisions that are in the national interest." He also criticized those accusing India of doing business with Russia while Europe and America continue to buy from them.