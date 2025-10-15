Nobel Peace Prize should be renamed 'Nobel War Prize': Journalist

Veteran Chinese journalist Alex Lo has sarcastically suggested renaming the Nobel Peace Prize to the "Nobel War Prize." The suggestion comes as a critique of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was recently awarded the honor. The Nobel committee had called Machado a "champion of peace" and said she keeps the "flame of democracy burning." However, critics argue her past support for foreign intervention in Venezuela shows a militaristic outlook.

Journalist's opinion Alex Lo's concerns voiced in SCMP Writing in the South China Morning Post, Lo notes that it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was then a senator, who nominated the Venezuelan far-right politician for the prize. Mike Waltz, US Ambassador to the United Nations, also backed the nomination. "Whether Machado is a hero or villain, a national liberator or traitor, is something very much dependent on your political position. But she doesn't seem the kind of peacemaker Alfred Nobel had in mind," he adds.

Controversial history Machado's past military intervention stance In 2019, Machado had suggested that only a "credible and imminent threat" of international military force could push President Nicolas Maduro from power. Besides, she also supported US President Donald Trump's military presence in the Caribbean. Reports suggest that Machado and her advisers worked with the Trump administration on possible plans to remove Maduro. These associations have led some experts to question her ties with radical right-wing politicians like Trump and Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Diplomatic changes Venezuela shuts embassy in Norway after Nobel award After Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Venezuela closed its embassy in Oslo. The government said this was part of a restructuring of its foreign service. It also shut its embassy in Australia while opening new ones in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, countries it considers "strategic partners in the fight" against "hegemonic pressures." On the other hand, Norway's foreign ministry expressed regret over the closure. Separately, it was emphasized that "the Nobel Prize is independent of the Norwegian government."

Presidential reaction Machado dedicates Nobel to 'suffering people of Venezuela' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has not commented on Machado's Nobel award. However, he referred to her, without naming her explicitly, as a "demonic witch" on Sunday, a term often used by his government. Despite being barred from running in the 2024 presidential election, Machado dedicated her Nobel prize to the "suffering people of Venezuela" and acknowledged US President Donald Trump for his "decisive support."