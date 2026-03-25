Saudi prince privately urges Trump 'to continue operations against Iran'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) after a report claimed that the crown prince is "pushing" for more war in Iran . According to The New York Times, MBS privately urged Trump to continue military operations against Iran, arguing that the US-Israeli military campaign presents a "historic opportunity" to reshape the Middle East. The report claimed that Bin Salman told the president that Iran "poses a long-term threat to the Gulf."

Military strategy Saudi leader pushes for more aggressive steps The report said, "In recent days, Mr. Trump has given more serious consideration to a military operation to seize Kharg Island, the hub of Iran's oil infrastructure. Such an operation, with airborne Army forces or an amphibious assault by Marines, would be immensely dangerous." "But Prince Mohammed has advocated ground operations in his conversations with Mr. Trump."

Prince 'MBS is a warrior' When asked if the prince was pushing him to do "certain things" related to Iran, he replied, "He does --he is a warrior. He is fighting with us, by the way." "Saudi Arabia has been excellent. And UAE, excellent. And I will tell you, Qatar, incredible. Qatar took a hit, pretty bad hit. Qatar is very close, you know. They're essentially- you can walk right over the border. Qatar took a hit. They've been great. They've been very strong."

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Economic impact Iranian retaliation disrupts energy flows through Strait of Hormuz The conflict has economic implications for Saudi Arabia, as Iranian retaliation has disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Although alternative routes have been built by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they too have come under attack. Analysts believe that if the US pulls back prematurely, regional partners could be left exposed to a more aggressive Iran.

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