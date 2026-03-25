Saudi prince privately urges Trump 'to continue operations against Iran'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) after a report claimed that the crown prince is "pushing" for more war in Iran. According to The New York Times, MBS privately urged Trump to continue military operations against Iran, arguing that the US-Israeli military campaign presents a "historic opportunity" to reshape the Middle East. The report claimed that Bin Salman told the president that Iran "poses a long-term threat to the Gulf."
Military strategy
Saudi leader pushes for more aggressive steps
The report said, "In recent days, Mr. Trump has given more serious consideration to a military operation to seize Kharg Island, the hub of Iran's oil infrastructure. Such an operation, with airborne Army forces or an amphibious assault by Marines, would be immensely dangerous." "But Prince Mohammed has advocated ground operations in his conversations with Mr. Trump."
Prince
'MBS is a warrior'
When asked if the prince was pushing him to do "certain things" related to Iran, he replied, "He does --he is a warrior. He is fighting with us, by the way." "Saudi Arabia has been excellent. And UAE, excellent. And I will tell you, Qatar, incredible. Qatar took a hit, pretty bad hit. Qatar is very close, you know. They're essentially- you can walk right over the border. Qatar took a hit. They've been great. They've been very strong."
Economic impact
Iranian retaliation disrupts energy flows through Strait of Hormuz
The conflict has economic implications for Saudi Arabia, as Iranian retaliation has disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Although alternative routes have been built by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they too have come under attack. Analysts believe that if the US pulls back prematurely, regional partners could be left exposed to a more aggressive Iran.
Future plans
Kingdom rejects suggestion it is advocating for prolonged conflict
In public statements, the kingdom has rejected the suggestion that it is advocating for a prolonged conflict. In a statement cited by The New York Times, the Saudi government said, "The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began," adding that officials "remain in close contact with the Trump administration." "Our primary concern today is to defend ourselves from the daily attacks on our people and our civilian infrastructure," it added.