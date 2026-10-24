Trump claims he prevented India-Pakistan war by threatening 250% tariffs
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has again claimed he played a key role in preventing a war between India and Pakistan in 2025. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida, he said he threatened both countries with trade tariffs of up to 250%. "I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States...I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you...'" Trump said.
Peace prize
Trump laments not getting Nobel Peace Prize
Trump also expressed his displeasure at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his alleged role in ending conflicts.
"Did I get the Nobel Prize? No," he said.
This is not the first time Trump has claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year.
However, India has repeatedly denied any third-party involvement in this matter.
Ceasefire
India has denied any 3rd-party role in stopping Pakistan-India war
India has maintained that the ceasefire during "Operation Sindoor" was a result of Pakistan's DGMO requesting his Indian counterpart to stop military action.
The operation, launched by India on May 7 last year, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
It was halted on May 10 after a request from Pakistan.