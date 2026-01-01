Trump mocks Clooneys over French citizenship, calls them 'worst prognosticators'

United States President Donald Trump has mocked actor George Clooney and his wife Amal for becoming French citizens. The couple was granted citizenship along with their children as they "contribute, through their distinguished actions, to France's international influence and cultural outreach," the French government said. However, junior minister Marie-Pierre Vedrenne raised concerns over perceptions of favoritism due to the couple's poor French language skills.

Political critique Trump criticizes Clooneys, compares France's crime problem to US Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize the Clooneys. He called them "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time" and slammed France for its "crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden." The president also recalled how Clooney supported Biden in the election but later expressed concerns over his age at a fundraiser, backing Kamala Harris instead.

Public rebuttal Clooney's response to Trump's criticism "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies," wrote Trump. The actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and an outspoken supporter of the Democratic Party. In April, he dismissed Trump's insults and called him a "fake movie actor." "Don't care...My job is not to please the President of the United States." In a recent Variety cover story, Clooney urged networks to stand up against Trump's lawsuits instead of settling.