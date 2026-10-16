'Zelenskyy...more difficult to deal with': Trump slams Ukraine's refinery attacks
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has slammed Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian oil refineries, calling them "a disgrace." The criticism comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abandoned an energy ceasefire that Trump had declared last week. In a Newsmax interview, Trump said Zelenskyy was making global oil prices rise by targeting refineries. He added, "I think they actually both would like to see it end, but I think I find Zelenskyy to be more difficult to deal with than Putin."
Sanctions controversy
Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured
Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured since Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for increased diesel supplies to global markets.
Zelenskyy criticized the deal, which was widely interpreted as an attempt to curb high fuel prices before the US midterm election.
He argued it would allow Russia to continue its invasion of Ukraine.
EU backing
Zelenskyy thanks EU leaders for support
Arriving in Brussels to meet European Union leaders, Zelenskyy thanked them for their support.
He said Ukraine wants to end the war quickly but doesn't see readiness from Russia.
The relationship between Kyiv and Washington has also been strained by recent restrictions on Starlink services, affecting Ukrainian drone missions and air defenses.
Continued support
EU leaders reaffirm support amid doubts over US commitment
European leaders have reaffirmed their support for Zelenskyy amid doubts over US commitment.
European Council President Antonio Costa promised support not just in war but also in negotiations for EU membership.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would impose further sanctions on Russia, citing that "Russia did not respect it, not a single minute."
Additional backing
Macron, Tusk promise continued backing for Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that it was "crucial" that Ukraine received "all the means necessary to protect itself."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reassured Zelenskyy that Poland stands with Ukraine.
The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of undermining US peace efforts by resuming strikes on refineries after the energy ceasefire collapsed.