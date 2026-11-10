Trump says Iran war 'militarily' over; no more large-scale actions
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has declared that military operations in Iran are effectively over. The announcement followed a closed-door meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed. Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Trump said, "Iran militarily is effectively over." The US has limited its actions in Iran to sanctions, a naval blockade, and targeted strikes since July 2026.
Ongoing measures
US forces on standby for any changes in Middle East
Trump said the "status quo" will continue, indicating no more large-scale military actions are planned.
He has also described Iran as a "failing country" with high inflation and other problems.
"It's got 301% inflation. It's got problems like you don't want to even think about," he said.
Despite this, he said US forces are ready for any changes in the Middle East.
Mediation role
Qatar's role in US-Iran talks
Qatar has been playing a key role in mediating talks between the US and Iran.
Last week, Iran sent a nuclear proposal to the US through Qatar, contingent on Washington meeting seven conditions set by Tehran.
Trump did not disclose details of his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed but acknowledged that Middle Eastern allies are pushing for a peaceful resolution.
Criticism voiced
War on Iran has wrecked US government: Iranian official
Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary, slammed the US for spreading what he called "fake news."
He accused Washington of being a "desperate gambler" and urged it to surrender to Iran's seven demands.
Rezaei wrote on X: "The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler."
He added, "FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER."