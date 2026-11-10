Trump vows to support Hegseth amid impeachment push
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid an impeachment push. Republican Representative Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth over his handling of military operations, particularly the Iran war. In an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room, Trump slammed Massie as a "loser" and vowed to support Hegseth even if impeached by the House. "Yeah, I'll stand by," Trump said.
Military operations
Trump defends Hegseth's record
Trump defended Hegseth's record, claiming he won wars in Venezuela and Iran.
The US operation in Venezuela led to the capture of leader Nicolas Maduro in January, while the conflict with Iran is still ongoing.
"Really, what has Hegseth done?" Trump said. "He won the war. He was in charge. He won the war in Venezuela, as I said, 48 minutes."
Impeachment articles
Massie's allegations against Hegseth
Massie accused Hegseth of abusing his power and carrying out unlawful orders. The charges focus on the Iran war but also include operations in Yemen and Venezuela.
Reading the resolution on the House floor, Massie alleged Hegseth "knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders" and "remains a threat to the Constitution."
He also accused Hegseth of illegally launching the war against Iran and being responsible for civilian deaths in Caribbean boat strikes targeting alleged drug smugglers.
Defense preparations
Hegseth rejects allegations, prepares for defense
Hegseth has rejected the allegations and described the impeachment effort as a sham. He is preparing to defend the administration's military actions ahead of the impeachment vote.
Hegseth argued that confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions was necessary and announced plans for a press conference to address the impeachment threat.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended Hegseth, saying he believed he was doing "a great job."
Vote prospects
Impeachment vote could happen by mid-week
A vote on the impeachment resolution could happen by mid-week, though its chances are uncertain.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have backed the measure.
However, Republican leaders are wary of voting during ongoing military operations abroad.
If impeached by the House, the Senate would decide whether to dismiss charges or hold a trial.