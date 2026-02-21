Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% after Supreme Court ruling
What's the story
On Saturday, United States President Donald Trump announced a hike in global tariffs from 10% to 15%. The decision comes a day after the US Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs imposed by his administration. In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the court's ruling as "extraordinarily anti-American" and said many countries had been "ripping" off the US for decades without retribution.
Court criticism
Trump's response to court's ruling
Trump said he had reviewed the "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs" by the Supreme Court. He claimed that his administration would soon determine and issue new legally permissible tariffs as part of his agenda to make "America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" The Supreme Court had ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by using emergency powers meant for national crises to impose broad trade tariffs.
Legal ruling
Court's ruling on Trump's tariff
The court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was misused to impose wide-ranging trade tariffs. The IEEPA is a law used during extraordinary national emergencies, but judges concluded its application for broad trade tariffs exceeded presidential powers. This ruling has been a major setback for Trump's administration, which had relied on this law to justify the tariffs.