Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% after Supreme Court ruling

Court criticism

Trump's response to court's ruling

Trump said he had reviewed the "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs" by the Supreme Court. He claimed that his administration would soon determine and issue new legally permissible tariffs as part of his agenda to make "America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" The Supreme Court had ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by using emergency powers meant for national crises to impose broad trade tariffs.