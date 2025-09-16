'Netanyahu didn't inform me before Doha strike': Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him in advance about the recent airstrike in Doha, Qatar . The strike targeted Hamas leaders, who had gathered in Doha to discuss a ceasefire proposal last week. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said, "No, no, they didn't," when asked if he was warned by Netanyahu beforehand.

Operation confirmation Netanyahu informed US after missiles were launched: Report Contrary to Trump's statements, an Axios report claimed that Netanyahu had given the White House advance notice of the strike. However, US officials said they were informed only after the missiles were launched. In response to these reports, Netanyahu's office confirmed that it was a "wholly independent" operation by Israel. The statement read, "Israel initiated it, carried it out, and takes full responsibility."

Reassurance Israel won't strike Qatar again, says Trump Trump also assured Qatar that Israel won't be striking the Gulf nation again. "He won't be hitting Qatar," he said while speaking about Netanyahu. He praised Doha as a key US ally and mediator in ceasefire talks, saying, "Doha has been a very good ally, and a lot of people don't know that."

Continued involvement Senator Rubio urges Qatar to continue role in peace talks Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio has urged Qatar to continue its constructive role in resolving the conflict. Speaking alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Rubio said Qatar could help achieve goals such as releasing hostages held in Gaza and disarming Hamas. "And so we're going to continue to encourage Qatar to play a constructive role in that regard," he said.