Trump denies US weapons shortage; vows to jail 'treasonous' leakers
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed reports of a munitions shortage in the country. He said on social media that "massive amounts of 'munitions'" are available and more are being produced and shipped as needed. The Pentagon is under scrutiny over its military arsenal amid a prolonged conflict with Iran with no peace agreement in sight.
Legal threats
Trump calls the Washington Post report 'treasonous'
Trump has vowed to seek "long-term jail sentences" for those leaking information about the munitions situation.
He called a report in The Washington Post "treasonous" and said he was pleased with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's performance.
"Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history. The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!" he wrote.
Stockpile status
US has used significant portion of missile stockpile
Reports had earlier suggested that the US has used a significant portion of its global stockpile of long-range precision missiles.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that by July-end, the US had between 759 and 827 Patriot missiles left, about a third of the 2,330 available before the conflict began.
It also estimates around 60% of terminal high-altitude area defense (THAAD) missiles have been used.
Supply strain
US ramping up production to replenish equipment, munitions
The US is also facing demand for weapons beyond its conflict with Iran, including requests from Ukraine.
The US has already given Ukraine significant numbers of Patriot missiles since Russia invaded in 2022.
At a cabinet meeting on Friday, Trump told reporters that granting Ukraine's request for more Patriot missiles would be a "big step," but the two countries were "still talking about" it.