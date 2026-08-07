Trump denies US weapons shortage; vows to jail 'treasonous' leakers 

Trump has vowed to seek "long-term jail sentences" for those leaking information about the munitions situation.

He called a report in The Washington Post "treasonous" and said he was pleased with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's performance.

"Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history. The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!" he wrote.