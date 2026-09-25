Trump expels 3 outlets from White House, judge restores passes
World
In a dramatic back-and-forth, President Trump expelled three news outlets from the White House, blaming them for spreading "constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" over the past two years.
The move sparked immediate backlash and a federal judge quickly stepped in to restore their press passes, saying the White House can't just block reporters without solid reasons.
Iran deal article quoted senior official
Trump's team claimed these outlets were sharing misinformation, especially about an Iran peace deal story.
But it turned out the article they called fake actually quoted a senior administration official from an official briefing.
After being let back in, the media outlets remained admitted after an operational delay.