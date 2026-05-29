US Treasury confirms plans for $250 bill featuring Trump's face

The United States Treasury Department has prepared designs for a proposed $250 note, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed. The proposal was first introduced by South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026. However, American law prohibits living individuals from appearing on US currency unless Congress makes an exception.

Legal challenges The law and its implications The law barring living people from appearing on US currency has been in place since 1866, after a controversy involving Spencer Clark. Clark had put his own portrait on a note, leading to public outrage and the subsequent law. Wilson's legislation seeks to create an exception for current and former US presidents. Bessent confirmed that the bill would honor "Donald J Trump."

Political landscape Legislative hurdles for the proposal Despite Republican control in both the House of Representatives and Senate, the proposal has made little progress. Democratic leaders have opposed it, arguing that the anniversary should celebrate America's history, not a current leader. The bill remains in the House Financial Services Committee with no significant movement. Even if it clears committee review, a filibuster could delay or block legislation in the Senate.

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Design preparations Controversy over design preparations Despite the lack of congressional approval, US Treasurer Brandon Beach has reportedly pushed for work on potential designs. The proposed design includes Trump's portrait and his signature, which is not a feature of traditional US banknotes. Beach acknowledged the legal prohibition but argued it was appropriate to recognize Trump during the anniversary celebration. Treasury officials insist there was no attempt to bypass Congress in these preparations.

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Production complexities Challenges in producing new currency denomination Producing a new currency denomination is an extremely complex process involving anti-counterfeiting measures and security testing. Experts say it takes six to eight years to prepare for a new high-value denomination. Even if approved by Congress, producing the $250 bill on time would be difficult due to these complexities. Financial infrastructure across the country would also need adjustments to recognize and authenticate the new denomination.