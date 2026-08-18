Kim responding to my overtures, says Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has responded to his recent overtures. The announcement comes a day after he ordered the Pentagon to scale back "inappropriate and hostile" military drills with South Korea. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he was making the situation "much safer" through his relationship with Kim, whom he met three times during his first term in office.
Diplomatic tensions
Trump criticizes South Korea's lack of support
While praising Kim, Trump criticized South Korea for not supporting the US in its conflict with Iran.
He said, "Wait a minute. We have 39,000 soldiers over there, guarding you from Kim Jong Un...and you're not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran. That's strange."
This comes as the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are underway to prepare for a possible war with North Korea.
Military exercises
Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises criticized by Jack Reed
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are meant to prepare for a potential conflict with North Korea.
They will simulate combat against North Korean troops, who have also been deployed on Russia's side in its invasion of Ukraine.
However, the drills have been criticized by Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed as an "inane, haphazard decision" by Trump and his administration.
Awaiting response
North Korea's response to scaled-back drills awaited
North Korea has not publicly responded to the scaled-back drills, although it has previously criticized joint maneuvers as preparations for invasion.
The US maintains about 28,500 troops in South Korea from the Korean War (1950-53) that ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.
However, reports state that Trump's criticism of alliances raises questions about US security commitments in East Asia.
Carrier redeployment
Concerns rise over US's approach to traditional alliances
The announcement of scaled-back drills comes as the only US aircraft carrier in the Pacific, USS George Washington, is being redeployed to the Middle East.
This move is to relieve USS Lincoln amid concerns over mental health and supply issues.
The decision has further fueled anxieties in Asia about Trump's approach to traditional alliances and security commitments.