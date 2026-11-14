Trump holds back on Iran strikes after Saudi, Turkish urging

Donald Trump is reportedly holding back on launching new military strikes against Iran unless Iran or its allies make the next move.

After talking with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the Saudi leader said sanctions were working better than bombs and urged Trump to hold off, while the Turkish leader urged Trump not to resume attacks and said tensions between Iran and the US need to end.

Trump seems to be leaning toward pressure without escalation.

This comes as his approach faces scrutiny since the 2026 conflict with Israel, which shook up global fuel prices and US politics.