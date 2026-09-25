Trump hosts Xi at state dinner, gifts bald eagle statue
World
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the White House for a state dinner focused on boosting U.S.-China relations.
One standout moment: Trump gifted Xi a bald eagle statue, America's national symbol, crafted by a US artist with help from Melania Trump, symbolizing goodwill and hopes for stronger ties.
Trump praises Chinese hospitality and ties
During dinner, Trump recalled how warmly he was treated in Beijing and said, "The hospitality of the Chinese people was on full display during my visit to Beijing."
The statue was meant as both thanks and a sign of respect, with Trump noting that U.S.-China ties have "never gotten along better."
The evening highlighted both countries' commitment to working together despite their differences.