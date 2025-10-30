Trump orders Pentagon to resume nuclear testing after 33 years

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to resume testing nuclear weapons "on an equal basis" with Russia and China. The announcement was made just before his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping . "The US has more nuclear weapons than any other country," Trump wrote, naming Russia second and China "a distant third." "Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons...That process will begin immediately," Trump said.

Policy change Major shift in US nuclear policy Trump's announcement marks a major shift in US nuclear policy, which has maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear explosive testing since 1992. During his first term, the Trump administration had said it wouldn't conduct a nuclear weapons test "at this time." The last time any of the three major nuclear powers tested a nuclear weapon was in 1996 by China, while the United States and Russia conducted their last tests in 1992 and 1990, respectively.

Tests They continue to develop and test systems While the three world powers have not tested a nuclear weapon in decades, they continue to develop and test the systems to deliver nuclear warheads. In recent years, China has built at least three ballistic missile launch complexes, and in 2024, it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile this week.