Huge police raid on Rio gang leaves 64 people dead 

A massive police operation against a drug-trafficking gang in Rio de Janeiro , Brazil , resulted in the deaths of at least 64 people, which included 60 suspects and four police officers, the Associated Press reported. The operation was carried out by around 2,500 Brazilian police and soldiers and targeted the infamous Red Command gang. The raid took place in the Complexo de Alemao and Penha favelas, according to officials.

Raid specifics Operation 1 of deadliest in Brazil's recent history The operation was one of the deadliest in Brazil's recent history. It involved helicopters and armored vehicles and also resulted in the arrest of 81 other suspects. Rio state Governor Claudio Castro confirmed that 60 criminal suspects were "neutralized" during this operation. Firearms, including 93 rifles, and more than half a ton of drugs were seized, the state government said, adding that those killed "resisted police action."

Global reaction UN, HRW demand investigations The United Nations's human rights body expressed horror over the deadly police operation and called for investigations. Human Rights Watch's director for Brazil, Cesar Munoz, described the events as "a huge tragedy" and demanded clarification on each death's circumstances. Locally, 46 schools were closed due to safety concerns from gunfire, while the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro canceled night classes and told people on campus to seek shelter.

Retaliation and politics Gang members retaliate by blocking roads In retaliation for the raid, suspected gang members blocked roads using at least 70 buses. According to the police, the operation came after a year-long investigation into the criminal group. Governor Castro, from the conservative opposition Liberal Party, criticized the federal government for not providing enough support against crime, while Gleisi Hoffmann from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration pointed out recent actions against organized crime.