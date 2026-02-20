Trump says he is considering 'limited strike' on Iran

United States President Donald Trump has said that he is considering a "limited strike" on Iran . The announcement was made during a breakfast meeting with governors at the White House. When a reporter asked about the possibility of such an action, Trump responded, "I guess I can say, I am considering it." The comment was met with laughter from those present at the event.

Nuclear negotiations US-Iran tensions escalate over nuclear program The US-Iran tensions have been rising over Tehran's nuclear program. A 2015 agreement that limited Iran's nuclear enrichment expired in October, after Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. The Trump administration has been trying to negotiate new restrictions with Iran, with talks held in Geneva on Tuesday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that while there was some engagement during these talks, no substantive breakthrough was achieved.

Military buildup US bolsters military presence in Middle East In the wake of stalled negotiations, the US has increased its military presence across the Middle East. This includes repositioning warships, aircraft, and additional forces. The Pentagon is reportedly rebuilding its military presence in the region, which analysts say could indicate preparations for potential conflict. Trump also hinted at possible military contingencies if diplomatic efforts fail, including using Diego Garcia as a base.

Trump Tehran has 10-15 days: Trump Earlier on Thursday morning, Trump warned that Tehran had 10 to 15 days to make a "meaningful deal" with Washington, as he hosted dozens of world leaders for the first official meeting of his Board of Peace. "Maybe we're going to make a deal. You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," he said. When asked to elaborate, Trump told reporters, "I would think that would be enough time, 10, 15 days, pretty much, maximum."

