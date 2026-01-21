'Europe no longer recognizable': Trump at Davos 

United States President Donald Trump opened his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland , on Wednesday by sharply criticizing Europe, telling a crowded convention hall full of European officials that parts of their continent were "not even recognizable." "We can argue about it, but there's no argument. Friends come back from different places...I don't want to insult anybody, and say, 'I don't recognize it'." Trump said, "And that's not in a positive way...That's in a very negative way."

Proposal backlash 'I love Europe but...' Trump claimed that Europe's immigration and economic policies had had disastrous repercussions, in contrast to what he referred to as the "economic miracle" of the United States. "I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction," he said, citing "increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports."

Family Trump mentions Scottish and German heritage Trump went on to say that the US "takes great care" about the people of Europe, mentioning his Scottish and German heritage, adding, "We believe deeply in bonds we share with Europe as a civilization." "That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants....strong and united west, because Europe and those countries have to do their thing. They have to get out of the culture that they've created over...last ten years."

