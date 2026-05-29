'Final determination': Trump lists conditions for preliminary Iran deal

United States President Donald Trump has said he is making a "final determination" on a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire with Iran . The announcement comes after both sides have been sending mixed signals about the timeline of reaching an agreement. In his social media post, Trump reiterated that Iran "will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb" and insisted that the Strait of Hormuz must be open with all mines destroyed or removed.

Peace conditions Trump's demands for Iran deal Trump's statement comes amid uncertainty over a potential agreement to extend the current truce by 60 days. During this period, Iran and the US would discuss Tehran's nuclear program. The details of who Trump is meeting with or if Tehran has agreed to his conditions remain unclear. The US president said Iran "must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb" and insisted that the strait must be reopened immediately for unrestricted shipping traffic without any tolls.

Twitter Post Trump's post on Truth Social US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on Truth Social posts, "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any,… pic.twitter.com/FUFqSHn4VP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2026

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Diplomatic stance Tehran's response to US Earlier, Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, said that Tehran would only trust Washington's actions, not its words. The Iranian foreign ministry emphasized that a final agreement depended on ending "excessive demands" and contradictory positions from the US. This comes as reports suggest negotiators have moved closer to a deal pending Trump's approval.

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