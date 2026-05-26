Trump mentions Munir, leaves Sharif out of Abraham Accords vision 

United States President Donald Trump has called on several Muslim-majority countries to join the Abraham Accords. While pushing the nations to join the Abraham Accords after the Iran war ends, he mentioned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir among the persons he spoke to, entirely skipping Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif . The omission is significant as it underscores Munir's influence in Pakistan, where the military has historically played a dominant role in politics and foreign policy.

Post What Trump said In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that during meetings with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, he said "it should be mandatory" for them to sign on to the accords. "During my discussions...I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords."

Trump Agreements could bring 'true Power, to the Middle East' Trump said the agreements could bring "true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years." "If they don't, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote.

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Military dominance Munir's influence and Pakistan's foreign policy Trump has praised Munir in the past, calling him a "very great guy" while discussing diplomatic engagements with Islamabad. Analysts say Munir has developed close access to Trump and his inner circle as Pakistan tries to rebuild ties with Washington after years of strained relations following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The military's influence is also evident in Pakistan's foreign policy decisions, particularly regarding Iran.

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