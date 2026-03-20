Gulf allies urge Trump to rein in Netanyahu: Iran-Israel conflict

Weeks after a joint United States-Israel operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seem to be at odds over Israel's attack on an Iranian gas field. The strike on the South Pars gas field has led to retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Middle East, further escalating global energy prices. This has prompted Gulf allies to urge Trump to rein in Netanyahu.

Diverging views Trump disapproves of Israel's strike on Iran's energy asset During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump expressed his disapproval of Israel's strike on Iran's key energy asset. "I told him, 'Don't do that,'" he said, referring to Netanyahu's decision. Despite this, Netanyahu insisted that Israel acted alone in the attack and downplayed any differences between himself and Trump.

Unified front Netanyahu insists on Israel's independent action Netanyahu emphasized his long-standing belief that Iran poses a threat to both Israel and the world, a sentiment he said was echoed by Trump. He also stressed their coordination, saying, "Look, I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I." Trump's first public response to the strike came in a social media post where he claimed the US had no prior knowledge of the attack.

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Strategic differences US aware of Israel's plans beforehand However, two sources told The Associated Press that Washington was aware of Israel's plans beforehand. Senior US officials have since tried to emphasize alignment between Trump and Netanyahu, while noting that Washington's strategy is ultimately driven by US national security interests. The US campaign has focused on weakening Iran's missile capabilities, targeting its nuclear program, and striking naval assets.

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Divergent strategies Israel pushes for aggressive strategy against Iran Israel has pursued a more aggressive strategy, including high-profile assassinations, as part of a broader effort to destabilize Iran's leadership. Netanyahu has framed the conflict as an opportunity to reshape the Middle East with more moderate leadership in Iran. Trump, on the other hand, has consistently maintained that his primary objective is ensuring Iran "never has a nuclear weapon."