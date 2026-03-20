Gulf allies urge Trump to rein in Netanyahu: Iran-Israel conflict
What's the story
Weeks after a joint United States-Israel operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seem to be at odds over Israel's attack on an Iranian gas field. The strike on the South Pars gas field has led to retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Middle East, further escalating global energy prices. This has prompted Gulf allies to urge Trump to rein in Netanyahu.
Diverging views
Trump disapproves of Israel's strike on Iran's energy asset
During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump expressed his disapproval of Israel's strike on Iran's key energy asset. "I told him, 'Don't do that,'" he said, referring to Netanyahu's decision. Despite this, Netanyahu insisted that Israel acted alone in the attack and downplayed any differences between himself and Trump.
Unified front
Netanyahu insists on Israel's independent action
Netanyahu emphasized his long-standing belief that Iran poses a threat to both Israel and the world, a sentiment he said was echoed by Trump. He also stressed their coordination, saying, "Look, I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I." Trump's first public response to the strike came in a social media post where he claimed the US had no prior knowledge of the attack.
Strategic differences
US aware of Israel's plans beforehand
However, two sources told The Associated Press that Washington was aware of Israel's plans beforehand. Senior US officials have since tried to emphasize alignment between Trump and Netanyahu, while noting that Washington's strategy is ultimately driven by US national security interests. The US campaign has focused on weakening Iran's missile capabilities, targeting its nuclear program, and striking naval assets.
Divergent strategies
Israel pushes for aggressive strategy against Iran
Israel has pursued a more aggressive strategy, including high-profile assassinations, as part of a broader effort to destabilize Iran's leadership. Netanyahu has framed the conflict as an opportunity to reshape the Middle East with more moderate leadership in Iran. Trump, on the other hand, has consistently maintained that his primary objective is ensuring Iran "never has a nuclear weapon."
Evolving rhetoric
Trump doubts regime change in Iran
Recently, Trump has also softened his earlier calls for regime change in Iran. He now reportedly doubts the possibility of such an outcome. When asked about Netanyahu's calls for Iranians to rise up, Trump suggested such expectations may be unrealistic. "I would think that Bibi would understand that too," he was quoted as saying.