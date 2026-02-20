Trump orders Pentagon to release UFO info, calls it 'important'

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon and other federal agencies to release information on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life. The announcement was made on Truth Social, where Trump described the matter as "extremely interesting and important." He directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin the process of identifying and releasing any relevant files, CBS News reported.

Context Obama's recent comments on aliens Trump's announcement comes after former President Barack Obama recently commented on the existence of aliens. In an interview, Obama said that while he hasn't seen evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life, he believes it's statistically probable due to the vastness of the universe. However, he clarified that no classified information was released during his remarks.

Accusation Trump accuses Obama of leaking classified information Trump has accused Obama of leaking classified information, saying he "made a big mistake" by discussing aliens publicly. He added that he might help Obama by declassifying the information himself. However, there is no evidence to support Trump's claim about Obama's alleged disclosure of classified information.

Advertisement

Investigations Pentagon's investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena The Pentagon has been investigating reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) for years. However, a 2024 report stated that no evidence had been found to confirm extraterrestrial life. Most sightings were just misidentified ordinary objects or phenomena. The military's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office also confirmed that it had "no indication or confirmation" that these activities were attributable to foreign adversaries.

Advertisement