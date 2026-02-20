Trump orders Pentagon to release UFO info, calls it 'important'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon and other federal agencies to release information on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life. The announcement was made on Truth Social, where Trump described the matter as "extremely interesting and important." He directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin the process of identifying and releasing any relevant files, CBS News reported.
Context
Obama's recent comments on aliens
Trump's announcement comes after former President Barack Obama recently commented on the existence of aliens. In an interview, Obama said that while he hasn't seen evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life, he believes it's statistically probable due to the vastness of the universe. However, he clarified that no classified information was released during his remarks.
Accusation
Trump accuses Obama of leaking classified information
Trump has accused Obama of leaking classified information, saying he "made a big mistake" by discussing aliens publicly. He added that he might help Obama by declassifying the information himself. However, there is no evidence to support Trump's claim about Obama's alleged disclosure of classified information.
Investigations
Pentagon's investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena
The Pentagon has been investigating reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) for years. However, a 2024 report stated that no evidence had been found to confirm extraterrestrial life. Most sightings were just misidentified ordinary objects or phenomena. The military's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office also confirmed that it had "no indication or confirmation" that these activities were attributable to foreign adversaries.
Interest
Public interest in UFO sightings and reports
Public interest in UFOs has reportedly grown in recent years, with pilots and military personnel claiming unexplained sightings numbering in the hundreds. Some lawmakers have urged the Pentagon to investigate these phenomena further. While many cases can be explained by everyday phenomena like birds or drones, many incidents remain unresolved. The National Archives and Records Administration also has records related to UFOs across various collections.