Trump pauses Iran strikes, claims request by Tehran, others
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a temporary halt to planned military strikes on Iran. Trump said the decision comes after Tehran and other regional countries requested the US and Israel to hold off. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said an emerging deal would involve the "immediate, complete, and total opening" of the Strait of Hormuz. This vital energy conduit has been mostly closed by Iran since the war started on February 28.
Peace efforts
Israel praised for strikes that killed Khamenei
Trump stated that Israel, which conducted joint strikes with the US and killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei in February, has committed to working with the US to finalize an agreement with Iran to end the war.
"Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE," he said.
The news comes after a CBS News report of possible renewed heavy attacks on Iran this weekend.
Military threat
Trump had threatened to hit Iran 'very hard'
Earlier, on Friday, Trump had threatened to hit Iran "very hard" during a cabinet meeting at Camp David.
The Wall Street Journal reported that he had ordered a fresh strike aimed at convincing Iran to surrender.
CBS News also reported that the US and Israel were planning joint strikes on energy-related targets possibly throughout the weekend.