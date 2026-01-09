Join US, get $100,000: Trump woos Greenlanders 

The United States government is reportedly considering a controversial strategy to convince Greenlanders to secede from Denmark and join the US. According to Reuters, US officials, including White House aides, are mulling lump sum payments between $10,000 and $100,000 per person. This idea isn't new but has gained traction recently. A source told the news agency that the Trump administration is hoping to carry forward the momentum following the recent arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Opposition Trump administration's strategy faces criticism Despite Danish and Greenlandic authorities' insistence that Greenland is not for sale, this strategy is one of many being considered to acquire the territory. However, it has been criticized as too transactional and degrading. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has publicly opposed these plans, writing on Facebook, "Enough is enough... No more fantasies about annexation." European leaders have also reacted with disdain to these comments by US officials.

Support European leaders support Greenland's right to self-determination Leaders from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement supporting Greenland's right to self-determination. They emphasized that "Greenland belongs to its people," and only they should decide on matters concerning their relations with Denmark. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday confirmed that the acquisition of Greenland is being actively discussed by President Trump and his national security team. Leavitt said "all options" were on the table.