Trump posts AI Gulf map with US flag, explosion pictures

United States President Donald Trump has shared a series of AI-generated images on his social media platform, Truth Social. The images include depictions of missile strikes on Iranian boats and an American flag superimposed over a map of Iran . One image shows arrows pointing toward Iran from all sides, symbolizing potential military action. Another depicts a US drone attacking Iranian fast boats with the caption: "BYE BYE, Fast boats."

Escalation visuals Video of US warship targeting Iranian plane Trump also shared a video of a US warship targeting an Iranian plane, with him appearing to tap on a table as if typing on a computer. He can be heard saying "ba ba ba ba... fire, boom." Another image shows him in outer space under the title "Space Force," surrounded by satellites and overseeing missile strikes from orbit. These posts come amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran over nuclear restrictions and sanctions relief.

Escalating tensions 'There won't be anything left of them' Trump has warned Iran that if negotiations fail, "there won't be anything left of them." He called the ceasefire a "1% chance of living" and on "massive life support." The US demands include Iran giving up enriched uranium and curbing its nuclear infrastructure. Meanwhile, Iran seeks sanctions relief and recognition over the Strait of Hormuz.

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