Trump posts image depicting himself as Jesus after criticizing Pope

United States President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of the Catholic Church and Pope Leo XIV. The current president took to Truth Social to share an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself performing a miracle, reminiscent of biblical accounts of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. The digitally created image shows Trump in flowing robes, placing his hand on a sick man with patriotic symbols like the American flag and military aircraft in the background.

Criticism escalates Pope Leo criticized US president's handling of global conflicts The post comes after Trump slammed Pope Leo XIV, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy." He claimed the pontiff's position was politically motivated. Trump's remarks came after Pope Leo criticized Washington's handling of global conflicts, including tensions with Iran. The US President accused the Pope of being lenient on Iran's nuclear ambitions and US military actions abroad.

Policy defense Trump defends administration in Truth Social post In his Truth Social post, Trump defended his administration's policies and claimed he was elected "in a landslide" to implement strong law-and-order measures and an assertive foreign policy. He also slammed the Pope for engaging with left-leaning political figures and urged him to focus on being a great Pope instead of a politician. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews later, Trump intensified his criticism of the pontiff, saying he doesn't think Leo is doing a good job.

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