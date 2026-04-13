Trump posts image depicting himself as Jesus after criticizing Pope
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of the Catholic Church and Pope Leo XIV. The current president took to Truth Social to share an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself performing a miracle, reminiscent of biblical accounts of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. The digitally created image shows Trump in flowing robes, placing his hand on a sick man with patriotic symbols like the American flag and military aircraft in the background.
Criticism escalates
Pope Leo criticized US president's handling of global conflicts
The post comes after Trump slammed Pope Leo XIV, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy." He claimed the pontiff's position was politically motivated. Trump's remarks came after Pope Leo criticized Washington's handling of global conflicts, including tensions with Iran. The US President accused the Pope of being lenient on Iran's nuclear ambitions and US military actions abroad.
Policy defense
Trump defends administration in Truth Social post
In his Truth Social post, Trump defended his administration's policies and claimed he was elected "in a landslide" to implement strong law-and-order measures and an assertive foreign policy. He also slammed the Pope for engaging with left-leaning political figures and urged him to focus on being a great Pope instead of a politician. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews later, Trump intensified his criticism of the pontiff, saying he doesn't think Leo is doing a good job.
Diplomatic response
Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly expressed concerns over US policies
Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly expressed concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad. He has called for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations in global conflicts, emerging as a vocal critic of the war in Iran, calling threats of destruction "truly unacceptable." The public attack on the Pope by Trump marks a significant escalation in their already-strained relationship.