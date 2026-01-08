Trump proposes $1.5 trillion defense budget for 'dream military'

United States President Donald Trump has proposed a whopping $1.5 trillion defense budget, a steep increase from the congressional approval of $1 trillion for 2026. He said the hike is essential to build what he calls a "Dream Military," capable of deterring any adversary and ensuring national security in these "troubled and dangerous" times. The proposal was announced on Truth Social after talks with lawmakers and senior officials.

Contractor criticism Trump criticizes defense contractors, threatens contract cancelations Trump also slammed defense contractors for stock buybacks instead of infrastructure spending. He specifically called out Raytheon for not meeting the Department of Defense's needs and threatened to cancel its contracts if it didn't comply with his demands. His comments sent Raytheon's share price plummeting by over 10%, while Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman shares dropped by 8-10%.

Tariff link Trump links defense budget increase to tariff revenues Trump has linked the proposed increase in defense spending to revenues from tariffs, which he claims have created room for higher military expenditures. He said without these tariffs, he would stick to the $1 trillion figure. The Republican Party has welcomed Trump's proposal as a "good news story," arguing for Pentagon funding at 5% of total GDP. However, experts at Taxpayers for Common Sense claim that this spending plan doesn't add up given America's over $38 trillion debt.