'Need more Trumps': Israeli lawmakers hail Trump with 2.5-minute ovation
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump was given a rousing welcome in Israel on Monday. He received a two-and-a-half-minute-long standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, who praised him with the words, "The world needs more Trumps." The visit comes as Hamas freed 20 remaining living hostages under a ceasefire deal the US helped broker. Trump was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.
Historic comparison
'What the world needs now are more Trumps'
Speaker Amir Ohana introduced Trump as a "giant of Jewish history," comparing him to Cyrus the Great, who allowed Jews to return to Israel and rebuild their Second Temple. "It's a great honor," Trump responded before sitting down to sign the guestbook. Ohana said, "What the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold."
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
#WATCH | US President Trump receives a welcome with an applause and a standing ovation from the members of Israel's Parliament— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025
Source: GPO/ U.S Network Pool via Reuters pic.twitter.com/CrofzXfOSa
Gratitude expressed
Netanyahu thanks Trump for support in military operations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his support in Operation Rising Lion and Operation Midnight Hammer. He praised Israeli soldiers for their bravery and said Trump's election changed everything amid diplomatic pressure on Israel. "Thanks to Trump's unequivocal backing of Israel, we secured a second hostage deal within weeks of your election," he added.
Deal details
Trump will travel to Egypt
According to excerpts published by the White House, Trump intends to declare "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in his speech to the Knesset and that "generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment when everything began to change." After Israel, Trump will travel to Egypt, where he and el-Sissi will lead a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with leaders from over 20 countries to discuss peace in Gaza and the Middle East.