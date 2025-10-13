'Need more Trumps': Israeli lawmakers hail Trump with 2.5-minute ovation 

United States President Donald Trump was given a rousing welcome in Israel on Monday. He received a two-and-a-half-minute-long standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, who praised him with the words, "The world needs more Trumps." The visit comes as Hamas freed 20 remaining living hostages under a ceasefire deal the US helped broker. Trump was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.

Historic comparison 'What the world needs now are more Trumps' Speaker Amir Ohana introduced Trump as a "giant of Jewish history," comparing him to Cyrus the Great, who allowed Jews to return to Israel and rebuild their Second Temple. "It's a great honor," Trump responded before sitting down to sign the guestbook. Ohana said, "What the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold."

Twitter Post Watch the video here #WATCH | US President Trump receives a welcome with an applause and a standing ovation from the members of Israel's Parliament



Source: GPO/ U.S Network Pool via Reuters pic.twitter.com/CrofzXfOSa — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Gratitude expressed Netanyahu thanks Trump for support in military operations Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his support in Operation Rising Lion and Operation Midnight Hammer. He praised Israeli soldiers for their bravery and said Trump's election changed everything amid diplomatic pressure on Israel. "Thanks to Trump's unequivocal backing of Israel, we secured a second hostage deal within weeks of your election," he added.