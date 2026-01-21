United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his demand for control of Greenland in Davos, arguing that "no nation or...nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland, other than the US." "I was going to leave it out of the speech, but I think I would have been reviewed very negatively," he initially joked. He then said he did not want to use force to acquire Greenland but if he did, the US would be "unstoppable."

Trump 'We never asked fo anything' "We never asked for anything, and we never got anything, we probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that," he said. Explaining why the US wants Greenland, he said the country wants ownership of the island "because you need the ownership to defend it, you can't defend it on a lease."

Minister's response Trump blasts Denmark "All we want from Denmark for national and international security and to keep our very energetic and dangerous potential enemies at bay is this land on which we're going to build the greatest golden dome ever built," the president said, referring to his plans for a missile defense system. He then went on to blast Denmark, calling the nation "ungrateful" for refusing to give up the island.

Advertisement

Tariff criticism Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting "Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. So the United States was then compelled, and we did it," he said, appearing to regret the US's decision at the time to allow Denmark to retain Greenland. "How stupid were we to do that?" he said. "But we did it, but we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?"

Advertisement