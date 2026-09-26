Trump rescinds $810 million federal funds hitting undocumented immigrant, race-focused programs
President Trump just canceled $810 million in federal funds, mainly hitting programs for undocumented immigrants and race-focused initiatives.
This move, called a "pocket" rescission, lets him cut unspent money from agencies like Health and Human Services (HHS), Education, and Homeland Security without Congress stepping in.
The timing is key: with the fiscal year ending soon, there is little chance for lawmakers to push back.
HHS programs cut $567 million, fellowships $70 million
Most of the money, $567 million, came from HHS programs meant to support undocumented immigrants, partly because border crossings are down.
Another $70 million in academic fellowships (some tied to controversial projects) was axed, too.
There were also big cuts to housing aid linked with Democratic-affiliated groups ($56 million) and education help for migrant students ($25 million).