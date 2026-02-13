Trump revokes scientific finding underpinning US climate change regulations

The United States has officially revoked a major scientific finding that formed the basis of its greenhouse gas emissions regulations. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony on Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under his administration repealed the 2009 "endangerment finding," which classified carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as threats to public health and welfare.

Repeal rationale Trump and EPA's stance on endangerment finding Trump has been a long-time critic of the endangerment finding, calling it "one of the greatest scams in history." "Fossil fuels have saved millions of lives and lifted billions of people out of poverty all over the world," Trump said, slamming Democratic administrations for using the findings to impose costly regulations. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin echoed Trump's sentiments, calling the endangerment finding "the Holy Grail of federal regulatory overreach."

Regulatory implications Potential consequences of the repeal The repeal of the endangerment finding could have far-reaching implications, Al Jazeera reported, quoting experts. It would eliminate all vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards and could lead to a broader rollback of climate regulations on stationary sources like power plants. Environmental law professor Ann Carlson said overturning the finding will "raise more havoc" than other actions Trump has taken to roll back environmental rules, according to the Associated Press.

Backlash Environmental groups' response to the repeal Environmental groups have slammed the repeal as a major assault on federal authority to combat climate change. They argue that evidence supporting the endangerment finding has only strengthened in the past 17 years. Former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy called Trump's actions reckless, saying they prioritize fossil fuel interests over pollution protection and climate impacts.

