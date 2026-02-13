Trump revokes scientific finding underpinning US climate change regulations
What's the story
The United States has officially revoked a major scientific finding that formed the basis of its greenhouse gas emissions regulations. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony on Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under his administration repealed the 2009 "endangerment finding," which classified carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as threats to public health and welfare.
Repeal rationale
Trump and EPA's stance on endangerment finding
Trump has been a long-time critic of the endangerment finding, calling it "one of the greatest scams in history." "Fossil fuels have saved millions of lives and lifted billions of people out of poverty all over the world," Trump said, slamming Democratic administrations for using the findings to impose costly regulations. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin echoed Trump's sentiments, calling the endangerment finding "the Holy Grail of federal regulatory overreach."
Regulatory implications
Potential consequences of the repeal
The repeal of the endangerment finding could have far-reaching implications, Al Jazeera reported, quoting experts. It would eliminate all vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards and could lead to a broader rollback of climate regulations on stationary sources like power plants. Environmental law professor Ann Carlson said overturning the finding will "raise more havoc" than other actions Trump has taken to roll back environmental rules, according to the Associated Press.
Backlash
Environmental groups' response to the repeal
Environmental groups have slammed the repeal as a major assault on federal authority to combat climate change. They argue that evidence supporting the endangerment finding has only strengthened in the past 17 years. Former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy called Trump's actions reckless, saying they prioritize fossil fuel interests over pollution protection and climate impacts.
Executive directive
Trump's executive order and conservative critics' push
The repeal comes after an executive order from Trump directing the EPA to review "the legality and continuing applicability" of the endangerment finding. Conservatives have long perceived rules limiting greenhouse emissions as economically damaging and called for them to be repealed. Meanwhile, in a video statement, Democratic senator Ed Markey said that keeping the endangerment finding should have been a "no-brainer." He said, "Trump and Zeldin are putting our lives and our future at risk."