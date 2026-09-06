Trump administration devising post-Iran war strategy for Middle East: Report
What's the story
The Trump administration is reportedly working on a post-Iran war strategy for the Middle East. The plan aims to create a regional coalition against Iran and strengthen Israel's relations with its neighbors, two US officials and two other people familiar with the discussions told Axios. Trump has privately told people that he is planning "something much bigger" for the region after the conflict with Iran ends.
Strategic goals
Key components of the emerging strategy
The strategy, which is still being developed by senior advisers and officials across several US government agencies, has three main components.
One of them is to align US allies in the region against Iran, with Washington possibly acting as a security guarantor.
The administration is also looking at ways to resolve some of the conflicts and tensions that have persisted since the October 7, 2023 attacks.
Conflict resolution
Expanding the Abraham Accords and securing a Saudi-Israel normalization deal
The strategy could involve advancing the next phase of Trump's Gaza plan, negotiating a security arrangement between Israel and Syria, and implementing the existing Israel-Lebanon agreement.
Another key aspect of this plan is to expand the Abraham Accords and secure a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi-Israeli agreement would be a major diplomatic achievement for Trump and could serve as a centerpiece of his administration's Middle East policy after the war with Iran.
Political dynamics
Timing of Israeli elections and US midterms could impact strategy
Israel is set to hold elections on October 27, with the US midterm elections due in November.
Trump's team hopes that the new Israeli government will be willing to cooperate on this strategy.
However, some US officials believe Trump may proceed with the plan even if there is a political deadlock in Israel after the election results.
Ongoing discussions
'They are cooking it, but it is not yet cooked'
Trump has discussed this emerging strategy in two recent meetings with senior advisers.
However, a source familiar with the process said officials may need several more weeks before finalizing it.
"They are cooking it, but it is not yet cooked," the source was quoted as saying.
The idea is to tie together various elements in the region to create a post-war alignment after the conflict ends.
It remains unclear if all US allies will support this comprehensive plan.