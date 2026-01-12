'Greenland's defense is 2 dog sleds': Trump pushes US acquisition

United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his push for the acquisition of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he joked that Greenland's defense consists of "two dog sleds." He warned that if the US doesn't act, Russia or China could take over. "If we don't do it, Russia or China will," Trump said, making it clear that his administration is not talking about leasing Greenland short-term but about acquiring the territory.

Trump 'You have Russian destroyers and submarines' When asked if the US had made an offer to acquire the territory from Denmark, Trump said he hasn't, adding, "Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over." "In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place," Trump continued. "We're not going to let that happen, and if it affects NATO, then it affects NATO," he asserted.

Local opposition Trump's acquisition proposal faces resistance from Greenland's leaders Trump's remarks followed renewed pushback from Greenland's leadership, who have rejected proposals from Trump and members of his administration for the US to seize control of the island. On Friday, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders emphasized their desire to maintain their Greenlandic identity and autonomy. "We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders," they said in a joint statement.