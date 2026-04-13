Trump says he doesn't 'care' if Tehran returns to negotiations 

United States President Donald Trump has expressed indifference over whether Iran would return to the negotiating table after a stalemate in talks in Islamabad. The negotiations were aimed at achieving a complete halt of hostilities in West Asia. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said he was unconcerned if Iran returned to negotiations or not, adding that their military capabilities have been severely weakened due to US operations.

Iran 'They are desperate' "I don't know. I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine. Their military is gone. Their missiles are largely depleted. The manufacturing capability for missiles and drones is largely defeated. We've been very nice. We haven't ripped down too many bridges," Trump said. "I think Iran is in very bad shape....very desperate. We had a meeting that lasted 21 hours. We understand the situation better than anybody," he added.

Ceasefire breach Iranian leaders 'liars' Trump also accused Iran of not honoring its commitments under a two-week ceasefire deal, especially concerning the Strait of Hormuz. He called Iranian leaders "liars" for not opening the strategic waterway as promised. "Their promise was that they were going to open the Strait of Hormuz. They didn't do it. They lied," he said. The US president also reiterated Washington's long-standing position against Tehran's nuclear ambitions, saying, "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

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Trump Other nations working with us on Hormuz blockade: Trump He announced further measures to restrict Iran's oil exports with a blockade on the Strait effective at 10:00am on Monday. "Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil," Trump said. "There are boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil and take it. They are not going through the...Strait. And ultimately, that will be corrected," he said. Australia and the UK have said they will not be involved in blocking Iranian ports.

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