Trump says he 'won't allow' Israel to annex West Bank 

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. The statement came as some far-right Israeli politicians push for extending sovereignty over the area, effectively ending hopes of a Palestinian state. "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," Trump said in the Oval Office to reporters.

Awaiting response Netanyahu to respond to Trump's remarks on return to Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New York on Thursday, where he is expected to condemn leaders who support Palestinian statehood during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday. The issue of West Bank annexation has been a contentious one, with Arab and European leaders lobbying against any such move by Israel. Recently, several nations, including the UK, Australia, France, Canada, and Portugal, have recognized the Palestinian state this week.

Peace efforts US unveils 21-point Middle East peace plan As international leaders gather at the UN, the US has unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan. The plan aims to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. It was shared with leaders from several countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan. Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal on Gaza following talks with Middle Eastern representatives and Netanyahu. "We want the hostages back, we want the bodies back...So we had some good talks," he said.