Trump says he 'won't allow' Israel to annex West Bank
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. The statement came as some far-right Israeli politicians push for extending sovereignty over the area, effectively ending hopes of a Palestinian state. "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," Trump said in the Oval Office to reporters.
Awaiting response
Netanyahu to respond to Trump's remarks on return to Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New York on Thursday, where he is expected to condemn leaders who support Palestinian statehood during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday. The issue of West Bank annexation has been a contentious one, with Arab and European leaders lobbying against any such move by Israel. Recently, several nations, including the UK, Australia, France, Canada, and Portugal, have recognized the Palestinian state this week.
Peace efforts
US unveils 21-point Middle East peace plan
As international leaders gather at the UN, the US has unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan. The plan aims to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. It was shared with leaders from several countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan. Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal on Gaza following talks with Middle Eastern representatives and Netanyahu. "We want the hostages back, we want the bodies back...So we had some good talks," he said.
Settlement growth
Israeli settlements in West Bank continue to expand
Israeli settlements in the West Bank have continued to expand since Israel captured the territory from Jordan in the 1967 war. A controversial settlement plan, known as the E1 project, was approved in August. This project would split the occupied West Bank from East Jerusalem and is seen as a major obstacle to Palestinian statehood aspirations.