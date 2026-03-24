Trump says he and 'Ayatollah' might jointly control Hormuz 

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of jointly controlling the Strait of Hormuz with Iran . Speaking to reporters in Florida, he said the vital waterway would be "open very soon" if talks with Tehran are successful. "It will be jointly controlled. Me and Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is," he added.

Strike delay Trump orders 5-day delay on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure Trump also announced a five-day delay on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, calling the talks with Tehran productive. He said he had ordered the US Department of War to postpone military actions during this period. However, he warned that this decision was contingent upon the success of ongoing negotiations. "Otherwise, we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out," he said.

Iran Iran rejects Trump's claims However, Iranian state media, citing an unnamed "senior security official" in a Telegram post, rejected Trump's description of conversations, claiming that no direct or indirect negotiations had occurred between Washington and Tehran. "There has been no negotiation and there is no negotiation, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets," state media reported the official as saying.

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