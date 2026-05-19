Trump says Iran attack postponed at request of Gulf leaders

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that a military attack on Iran was scheduled for Tuesday. However, he has decided to postpone the operation following requests from key Gulf leaders. The leaders include Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the United Arab Emirates's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Request for delay 'Serious negotiations with Iran are underway' In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was asked by the Gulf leaders to postpone the attack as "serious negotiations" with Iran are underway. He said these negotiations could lead to a deal that would be acceptable to both the United States and other countries in the Middle East. He added, "This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!"

Military preparedness Trump orders military to remain ready for full-scale assault Despite postponing the attack, Trump said he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Daniel Caine, and the US military to remain ready for a "full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached." This comes after days of escalating rhetoric from Trump as diplomatic efforts in the Middle East appeared close to collapse.

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Stalled negotiations US and Iran's demands in ongoing talks The United States is demanding that Iran hand over 400kg of enriched uranium, limit its operations to one nuclear facility, drop war compensation claims, and accept that most frozen Iranian assets will remain blocked. On the other hand, Iran is insisting on lifting sanctions, releasing frozen overseas assets, and halting military operations in the region before resuming talks.

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