'Very close to being over': Trump on Iran war

United States President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing conflict in Iran is "very close to being over." In an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, Trump said he believes peace talks will resume soon, possibly later this week. "I think it's close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over," he said.

Conflict 'We'll see what happens' "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we're not finished," he added. "We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly." Trump had made similar comments in a prime-time address on April 1, when heclaimed the US's core "strategic objectives are nearing completion."

Negotiation progress Pakistan proposed 2nd round of talks The current two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 21. Further negotiations are expected this week after a weekend session in Pakistan failed to end the war, which started in late February. Islamabad has proposed a second round of talks and Trump hinted at imminent negotiations. "You should stay there [Islamabad], really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," he told The New York Post.

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Stalled talks Previous negotiations stalled over nuclear weapon commitment The previous round of talks was stalled reportedly over Washington's demand for Tehran to commit to not developing a nuclear weapon. Vice President JD Vance, who led the US side in the negotiations, stressed the need for a long-term commitment from Iran. "The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term," he said.

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Escalating tensions US forces blockading traffic in and out of Iran Complicating negotiations, US forces have started blockading traffic in and out of Iranian ports. The blockade affects the crucial oil transit route through the Strait of Hormuz. The US hailed it as a strategic win for America. "In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, said.