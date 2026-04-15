'Very close to being over': Trump on Iran war
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing conflict in Iran is "very close to being over." In an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, Trump said he believes peace talks will resume soon, possibly later this week. "I think it's close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over," he said.
Conflict
'We'll see what happens'
"If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we're not finished," he added. "We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly." Trump had made similar comments in a prime-time address on April 1, when heclaimed the US's core "strategic objectives are nearing completion."
Negotiation progress
Pakistan proposed 2nd round of talks
The current two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 21. Further negotiations are expected this week after a weekend session in Pakistan failed to end the war, which started in late February. Islamabad has proposed a second round of talks and Trump hinted at imminent negotiations. "You should stay there [Islamabad], really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," he told The New York Post.
Stalled talks
Previous negotiations stalled over nuclear weapon commitment
The previous round of talks was stalled reportedly over Washington's demand for Tehran to commit to not developing a nuclear weapon. Vice President JD Vance, who led the US side in the negotiations, stressed the need for a long-term commitment from Iran. "The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term," he said.
Escalating tensions
US forces blockading traffic in and out of Iran
Complicating negotiations, US forces have started blockading traffic in and out of Iranian ports. The blockade affects the crucial oil transit route through the Strait of Hormuz. The US hailed it as a strategic win for America. "In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, said.
Ships
6 boats turned around
During the first 24 hours of the blockade, no ships passed the US line, and six merchant boats obeyed orders to turn around and re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman, Central Command said. The US-sanctioned Chinese tanker, Rich Starry, also returned to the Strait of Hormuz after failing to breach a United States blockade on Iranian-linked vessels. The tanker had exited the Gulf on Tuesday but was unable to cross the blockade.