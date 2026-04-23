News of fresh talks with Iran 'possible' by Friday: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at potential new peace talks with Iran, possibly as early as Friday. According to the New York Post, both Trump and sources in Islamabad touted positive mediation efforts with Tehran , raising hopes for further discussions within the next 36 to 72 hours. "It's possible! President DJT," Trump said in a text message to the New York Post when asked about this development.

Ceasefire extension Trump extends Iran ceasefire The development comes a day after Trump announced the extension of the current ceasefire with Iran. He said he directed the military to keep the blockade and remain prepared until Iran submits a "unified proposal." "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he wrote on Truth Social.

Pakistan Pakistan remains the key mediator Since the truce extension, Islamabad has continued to work its diplomatic channels with Iran, and the duration for the possible fresh talks was based on an assessment of that work, a Pakistani source said. "The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides," the source said. "No military escalation from either side." "Pakistan remains the key mediator," they added.

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Ongoing tensions Trump weighing military options Despite the ceasefire, Trump is also reportedly considering more military options. The USS Boxer and its 4,500-person amphibious group have reached the Indo-Pacific region to support the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to the San Diego Herald-Tribune. Iranian officials have warned that they are ready to escalate the conflict if necessary, threatening not just US assets but also regional allies in Gulf states.

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