'US will re-examine its policy within NATO': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his discontent with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He accused the military alliance of not supporting the US during its conflict with Iran . "We pay trillions of dollars for NATO, and they weren't there for us," he said. "When you think of it, we're guarding against Russia. And I've long thought it's a little ridiculous...., and I think that's going to be under very serious examination," he told reporters.

NATO 'We'll see what happens' When asked if he planned to "punish" certain NATO allies whose policies on Iran he particularly disagrees with, Trump did not give a direct answer. "We'll see what happens," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. Last week, he had also slammed the alliance, calling their lack of support a stain on the alliance "that will never disappear."

Historical context Trump's longstanding criticism of NATO Trump's criticism of NATO isn't new. He has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the alliance since before his presidency. However, the decision of NATO partners not to join Trump's assault on Iran has worsened the fracture to unprecedented levels, say observers. Despite his discontent, Trump can't unilaterally withdraw the US from NATO. He would need a two-thirds majority in the US Senate or an act of Congress to do so.

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